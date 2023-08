Share · View all patches · Build 12070826 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Just a quick hotfix to update the in-game news with info about offline mode and a fix to the achievements.

Also, here's a pic of more of our wonderful pets (Bodhi and Shao Khan Left to Right) to round out this very short update a little!



Thank you all for the continued feedback!