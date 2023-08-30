More AI Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 12070762 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Fixed error in Blocking calculation that was causing poor blockers to get too many pancakes. Blocking looks a bit different now with the fixed calculation. More slows instead of pancakes.

Pass blocking logic improved (Blockers will not pursue downfield until after the ball crosses the line of scrimmage)

Buffed trucking chance for all runners by increasing the impact of STR to compensate for drop in pancakes.

Reduced chance for QB to see pass rush and receivers.

Fixed occasional issue with CVs initially chasing the QB instead of sticking to the person they are covering.

Increased the fantasy points for sack and TFL by 1 and for pancakes by 0.2.