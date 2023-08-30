Dead Metal Early Access Launch

Today is the first day of Dead Metal early access, over time many many many new features, enemies, bosses and more will be added. I am very excited to get the game out into the public space and am looking forward to feedback from early access players in order to make the game the best it can be.

There will be regular bug fix patches over the next few weeks for whatever is discovered during this very early period in the games life. If you come across any bugs you should feel welcome to come join the games public discord which is linked both on the steam main page and in game.

I hope you all have as much fun playing as I had and will continue to have working on it.