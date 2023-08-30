 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 30 August 2023

Update Notes - 30th of August 2023

Last edited by Wendy

[Game]

  • Removed Viet Cong or "USA has capture Alpha" etc is still showing up below flags on HUD

[Server]

  • Fixed inconsistency in the "Defence" bonus for objectives
  • Players are forced onto the MVP screen in non-deathmatch game modes

[Client]

  • Added "Credits" to the game

[Weapons]

  • Updated the following weapons visually:

PTRD-41 texture
PPS-43 texture
Fusil Robust model and texture

  • Fixed M2 Carbine SOG (weapon_m2c_sog) was not selectable
  • Increased burning damage by 33%
  • Decreased Napalm strike area from 1024x512 to 1024x384
  • Fixed weapon_robust played wrong reload animation when 1 reserve shell left
  • Fixed disabling ironsight zoom forces all scoped weapons to use player's current in-game mouse sensitivity instead of dedicated scope sensitivity
  • Fixed fuse time showing up for frag grenades (not smoke, gas, molotov)
  • Fixed the chance that the killed by impact icon is missing (phosphorus as well)
  • Fixed Ammo boxes did not give extra ammo for equipment like grenades or launchers (+1 rocket or +1 rifle grenade or +1 ptrd41 shot or +1 grenade) (gunner still should not refill his own grenades)
  • Fixed Gas mask did not stay on when equipped, even after respawn

