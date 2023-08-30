Update Notes - 30th of August 2023

[Game]
- Removed Viet Cong or "USA has capture Alpha" etc is still showing up below flags on HUD
[Server]
- Fixed inconsistency in the "Defence" bonus for objectives
- Players are forced onto the MVP screen in non-deathmatch game modes
[Client]
- Added "Credits" to the game
[Weapons]
- Updated the following weapons visually:
PTRD-41 texture
PPS-43 texture
Fusil Robust model and texture
- Fixed M2 Carbine SOG (weapon_m2c_sog) was not selectable
- Increased burning damage by 33%
- Decreased Napalm strike area from 1024x512 to 1024x384
- Fixed weapon_robust played wrong reload animation when 1 reserve shell left
- Fixed disabling ironsight zoom forces all scoped weapons to use player's current in-game mouse sensitivity instead of dedicated scope sensitivity
- Fixed fuse time showing up for frag grenades (not smoke, gas, molotov)
- Fixed the chance that the killed by impact icon is missing (phosphorus as well)
- Fixed Ammo boxes did not give extra ammo for equipment like grenades or launchers (+1 rocket or +1 rifle grenade or +1 ptrd41 shot or +1 grenade) (gunner still should not refill his own grenades)
- Fixed Gas mask did not stay on when equipped, even after respawn
