Patch 1 - Micro Boy

Hey everyone, Dion here. We had a crazy good launch so here's a big thank you from the team to you for playing our game. Looking at the numbers we can see people spend 10 to 12 hours on a comfortable playthrough, double that for a 100%. But we are also happy to see people going wild with mods to get even more out of the game.

In this first patch we focused on fixing mostly technical issues. Still, we managed to sneak a new app onto your flip phone: Micro Boy. I'll tell you right now it doesn't give you anything in the game, but you can't really have a flip phone without a good mini game on it in my opinion.

Other than that some ease of use of the game has been improved as well. Rest assured we plan to tackle the information shown on the map and pause menu among other things in an upcoming patch.

Additions

Added Micro Boy mobile game to the flip phone apps

Added a cypher spot to the Hideout

Added Knxwledge - hwbouths to the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Soundtrack

Added album art to the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Soundtrack

Added Paul Koster to Environment Artists in Credits

Added Localization teams to Credits

Added Benni the taxi driver's missing voice in taxi menu related cutscenes

Added OpenGL Core backend to Windows build

Added support for changing the movement controls and phone movement controls

Added a more explicit boost gate door to the intro of the chapter 3 dream

Fixes