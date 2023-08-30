 Skip to content

Boat Crew update for 30 August 2023

v1.4.1.1 Experimental

Boat Crew update for 30 August 2023

v1.4.1.1 Experimental

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features
  • Added arrow keys, numpad, and +- buttons for campaign map movement
Changes
  • Nerfed Ki-45 and coastal tanker.
  • Running out of fuel now has a time and threat level consequence.
  • Threat system balance adjustments and new triggers.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an error preventing new crew from acquiring a set of traits.
  • Fixed issue with finding the closest settlement to a distant engagement to write in report.
  • Fix attempt for bases sometimes missing in the UI after landings.
  • Fix attempt to get the campaign to recognize edge case types of player deaths in engagements.
  • Fixed issue related to leading air targets with the new flight model.

