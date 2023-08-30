BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
v1.4.1.1 Experimental
Features
- Added arrow keys, numpad, and +- buttons for campaign map movement
Changes
- Nerfed Ki-45 and coastal tanker.
- Running out of fuel now has a time and threat level consequence.
- Threat system balance adjustments and new triggers.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an error preventing new crew from acquiring a set of traits.
- Fixed issue with finding the closest settlement to a distant engagement to write in report.
- Fix attempt for bases sometimes missing in the UI after landings.
- Fix attempt to get the campaign to recognize edge case types of player deaths in engagements.
- Fixed issue related to leading air targets with the new flight model.
