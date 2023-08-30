Patch 9.6.5 Titled "Bug Squash" Pt1

[Match points & leaderboard has been reset with this update]

[Sync Load system]

Fixing numerous existing bugs proved to be challenging, primarily because many of them were reliant on both the client's network and the photon servers we utilized. Several bugs proved to be nearly impossible to rectify, as we lacked the ability to adjust the server's behavior in specific scenarios. After two years of dedicated efforts to explore alternative solutions for these issues, we developed a novel synchronized loading system. This system involves conducting a swift check of all participants' data after each round, guaranteeing a seamless start for everyone in the subsequent round and preventing any data loss due to timing issues. Moreover, this approach ensures that individuals who join ongoing matches have accurate data tracking, mitigating the risk of encountering corrupted data.

"While this does not make the game perfect and bug free, we believe its one step closer to it."

Change Log

Added Round end SYNC LOAD system [Beta]

Added Match results new MVP screen

Added PvP New match start after match ends

Added Map voting after PvP match ends

Added Mute button for during match scoreboard UI

Added New main menu music "New beginning"

Fixed Match scoreboard results not sorting based on player scores from highest to lowest

Fixed Embassy Raid map's center rails not labelled transparent

Fixed Flash bang effect not resetting when round ends

Fixed Not being able to select weapon/gadget in first round after every round switch

Fixed Being in one team and spawning in as another team

Fixed NVG staying over round

Fixed thrown utilities staying over round for other players

Fixed Not being able to spawn in when joining on going

Fixed Choosing Wrong weapon and spawning

Fixed Discord error call back when application is on but not logged in

Fixed Weapon resource duplication when players choose weapon at the same time due to ping

Fixed leaving lobby squad when Co-op mission ends and restarts

Fixed Right clicking in scoreboard UI during match and left clicking can trigger weapon shooting

Updated Match results UI (PvP & Co-op)

Updated Round Start UI

Updated Round UI transitions music

Updated Map tips for all maps inside the learn tab's "Map Tips"

Updated Menu button hover and select SFX

Updated ZH manual

Optimized Network calls PvP

Reset Match points and Leaderboard

author: The new screen you will be seeing a lot of. Please don't close the application during this screen as it may corrupt your game's data. The game is loading match data to load sync ups and reduce any sort of possible bug during gameplay.

author: Many UI elements have been changed in the process with more elements to be changed in the close future.

author: The new match end screen in PvP will sort all players based on their performance and even allow you to vote for which map you would like to play next with the existing players in lobby.

author: We have added a new MVP screen to further add to the incentive of performing well during the match.

