Fixed an issue where NPCs would have attitudes and relationships with themselves when spreading secret messages
Fixed an issue where adventure events may cause NPCs to get stuck in the wall
Fixed an issue where NPCs carrying people to the hospital might get the player stuck at the door
Fixed an issue that character animation may incorrect when they are carried by other character
Fixed the problem of incorrect pet data caused by multiple characters domesticating the same animal at the same time.
Fix the problem that the status promotion will fail when relying on prestige in the sect
Fixed the issue where DLSS would be turned on when re-entering the game after it is turned off.
Fixed the problem caused by being able to recycle dummies during practice
Fixed the problem that in the combat tutorial for training the Technique Ability, no corresponding moves are displayed, resulting in stuck
Fixed the problem that monsters were not taken out after the animal pen was destroyed
Fixed an issue that could cause animals to become stationary after releasing them
Optimize the AI logic of monkey escape
Optimized the problem of the name confusion of the Sect Sister event
Optimized the conditions of the event of driving away from the sect, so you won't be stalking for too long
Optimize the feedback violation problem in the relationship between initial NPC and players
Optimize some character textures
Optimize some text adjustments
Optimize some code
Compatible the incorrect player data when enter game
Modify the default resolution configuration to 1080p
Installed lens sensitivity adjustment
Add a progress bar to the loading interface
Added easter egg dialogue for the beggin NPC
Added some skill animation in combat
绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 30 August 2023
0.8.16.0
