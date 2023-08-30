Fixed an issue where NPCs would have attitudes and relationships with themselves when spreading secret messages

Fixed an issue where adventure events may cause NPCs to get stuck in the wall

Fixed an issue where NPCs carrying people to the hospital might get the player stuck at the door

Fixed an issue that character animation may incorrect when they are carried by other character

Fixed the problem of incorrect pet data caused by multiple characters domesticating the same animal at the same time.

Fix the problem that the status promotion will fail when relying on prestige in the sect

Fixed the issue where DLSS would be turned on when re-entering the game after it is turned off.

Fixed the problem caused by being able to recycle dummies during practice

Fixed the problem that in the combat tutorial for training the Technique Ability, no corresponding moves are displayed, resulting in stuck

Fixed the problem that monsters were not taken out after the animal pen was destroyed

Fixed an issue that could cause animals to become stationary after releasing them

Optimize the AI logic of monkey escape

Optimized the problem of the name confusion of the Sect Sister event

Optimized the conditions of the event of driving away from the sect, so you won't be stalking for too long

Optimize the feedback violation problem in the relationship between initial NPC and players

Optimize some character textures

Optimize some text adjustments

Optimize some code

Compatible the incorrect player data when enter game

Modify the default resolution configuration to 1080p

Installed lens sensitivity adjustment

Add a progress bar to the loading interface

Added easter egg dialogue for the beggin NPC

Added some skill animation in combat