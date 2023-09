Share · View all patches · Build 12070172 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🔴 🔴 🔴 🔴 🔴

STARTING GRID

⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫

The Starting Grid for the #SingaporeGP has been added to F1 Manager 23!

Will you recreate the CarLando special or change the results for someone else? 🤔