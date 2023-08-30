Update v0.42.0

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
ADDED
- Small "Boost Ready" text is displayed when Boost finishes recharging.
CHANGED
- Improved performance of damage numbers.
- Added small border to Special Ability, Boost and Ammo HUD elements.
- Adjusted appearance of Boost gauge.
- Increased clear HUD space around player.
FIXED
- Fixed Penetrator powerup not having any effect.
- Fixed cases where getting multiple Level Ups or Perks in quick succession would cause some of them to be skipped.
- Fixed fire damage causing too many sounds to play when triggered by Incendiary Bombs.
- Reduced chances of choppy audio when using Conflagration special ability.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update