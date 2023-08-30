 Skip to content

GunSuit Guardians update for 30 August 2023

Update v0.42.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
ADDED
  • Small "Boost Ready" text is displayed when Boost finishes recharging.
CHANGED
  • Improved performance of damage numbers.
  • Added small border to Special Ability, Boost and Ammo HUD elements.
  • Adjusted appearance of Boost gauge.
  • Increased clear HUD space around player.
FIXED
  • Fixed Penetrator powerup not having any effect.
  • Fixed cases where getting multiple Level Ups or Perks in quick succession would cause some of them to be skipped.
  • Fixed fire damage causing too many sounds to play when triggered by Incendiary Bombs.
  • Reduced chances of choppy audio when using Conflagration special ability.

