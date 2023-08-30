Steam Hotfix #2

Hotfix #2 addresses more of the issues some players have been experiencing:

Controller angle adjustment option added

You can now adjust the controller’s angle alignment

Improvements for VIVE

The issue where the default controller angle alignment was off has been resolved.

You can now operate the primary weapon with the toggle grip

Improvement for PICO4

The issue where the default controller angle alignment was off has been resolved.

UI/UX Improvements

Turning on the auxiliary/offhand control now automatically sets the offhand magnetic intensity to 0

You can now turn off the screen shake effect that kicks in when firing weapons

Selecting the “Regular VR Mode” will automatically activate the “sit” function.

The game will now alert you when you operate your weapon in the shooting range while your main menu is open.

Weapon perk icon has been added to the Shop and Inventory for better visibility.

An option has been added to hide the weapons you already own in the Shop.

You can now allow new players to join the room when there are less than 4 players remaining after a game in Horde Mode.

Bug Fixes

The controller angle alignment issue from starting the game through SteamVR has been fixed.

The issue where the guest player sometimes couldn’t go through doors in certain missions has been fixed.

The perk issue where it would only function for one player if another player had the same one equipped has been resolved.

The issue where weapons placed around the map sometimes float off the ground has been fixed.

Miscellaneous animation and modelling issues have been fixed.

Also, in addition to the improvements and fixes above, we will be continuously improving the device-specific controls and how the auxiliary/offhand weapon handling works. As always, we appreciate the valuable feedback from our players as we work towards improving the game further.