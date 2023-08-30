Steam Hotfix #2

Hotfix #2 addresses more of the issues some players have been experiencing:
- Controller angle adjustment option added
- You can now adjust the controller’s angle alignment
- Improvements for VIVE
- The issue where the default controller angle alignment was off has been resolved.
- You can now operate the primary weapon with the toggle grip
- Improvement for PICO4
- The issue where the default controller angle alignment was off has been resolved.
- UI/UX Improvements
- Turning on the auxiliary/offhand control now automatically sets the offhand magnetic intensity to 0
- You can now turn off the screen shake effect that kicks in when firing weapons
- Selecting the “Regular VR Mode” will automatically activate the “sit” function.
- The game will now alert you when you operate your weapon in the shooting range while your main menu is open.
- Weapon perk icon has been added to the Shop and Inventory for better visibility.
- An option has been added to hide the weapons you already own in the Shop.
- You can now allow new players to join the room when there are less than 4 players remaining after a game in Horde Mode.
- Bug Fixes
- The controller angle alignment issue from starting the game through SteamVR has been fixed.
- The issue where the guest player sometimes couldn’t go through doors in certain missions has been fixed.
- The perk issue where it would only function for one player if another player had the same one equipped has been resolved.
- The issue where weapons placed around the map sometimes float off the ground has been fixed.
- Miscellaneous animation and modelling issues have been fixed.
Also, in addition to the improvements and fixes above, we will be continuously improving the device-specific controls and how the auxiliary/offhand weapon handling works. As always, we appreciate the valuable feedback from our players as we work towards improving the game further.
