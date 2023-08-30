 Skip to content

Airport CEO update for 30 August 2023

Airport CEO 1.0-46 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, airport CEO!

It's time for another small maintenance update. Well, while it may be small in content it actually boasts a significant underlying change with a significant upgrade to the game's engine version. There's also a few other small but important changes that server to continue the stability and viability of Airport CEO going forward. Check out the changes below:

Release notes - 1.0-46

Improvement

  • MERC-2: Upgraded engine version to Unity 2019.4.40f1

New feature

  • MERC-12: Support for Epic Games achievements
  • MERC-22: Migrated bug reporting tool to new Jira instance
  • MERC-31: Almost any object can now be instantly copied using CTRL + C while hovering on it with the mouse pointer

That's it for now, thanks for reading and being an airport CEO!

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs

