 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Book of Travels update for 31 August 2023

Live Update 0.40.3 Change List

Share · View all patches · Build 12069958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where map notes would close unexpectedly.
  • Fixed an issue where you gained experience when you shouldn't.
  • Fix to certain helmets that didn’t show in the head slot when equipped
  • Fixed an issue where the Call Umber Yu cooldown wasn't the same for all characters.
  • Fixed an issue where the stickler trait couldn't apply bait to a fishing rod.
  • Fixed an issue where characters could be created without allocating a talent point.
  • Fixed so that the menu on the login screen will close when clicking Esc button
  • Fixed so the settings menu will now show a prompt if there was any changes made on the login screen
  • Fixed issue when scrolling through tutorial pages it will no longer affect zooming on the map
  • Fixed glitching light in the underbelly
  • Fixed an issue where random voices would play in the character creation.
  • Fixed an issue where the trade tutorial image was being cut off.
  • Fixed filter trading issues that lead to some players being unable to complete any trades
  • Fixed ground blend material issues in The Burnings
  • Fix to “Floating knot on tent” in Siram Fields
  • Fixing clouds. Clouds are now back in all levels with a proper moving speed. Also clouds and background mountains no longer cull in levels with a big z-depth
  • Fixed issues of duplicated NPCs at the same area
  • Fixed an issue where the Pyre skill displayed the wrong VFX.
  • Fixed stability issues when interacting with Endeavours
  • Fixed title color of item description card.
  • Fixed tag not appearing when hovering mouse close to it when having 1440p or 4k resolution
  • Fixed text repeating when pressing enter while error popup was visible while creating a account
  • Fix to the cloth simulation on all character forms with cape. Forms without cape no longer uses cloth sim.
  • Fixed an issue where Poor Smith Ev would accept non metal items to make armour with.
Changes:
  • Introduction of version one of a player journal, that allows players to write, edit, and save text-based journal entries within the game
  • Added some item & skill Kickstarter rewards: Fan of the Hidden, Mark of the Hidden Winds, Lantern of Early Light, Ring of Cycles, Cotery Brew, Call Umber Yu
  • You now get nauseous from eating soil worms.
  • Added the description of Umber Yu droppings
  • Lighthouse fire shows through ferry smoke
  • Tweaked the duration, cooldown and effects of the "Call Umber Yu" skill
  • Activated the Ghostly Skald in Burnings
  • Altered the "Flowing Umber Lock" effects with playtest feedback
  • Finished the effects of the "Call Umber Yu" skill
  • Change to the witch and frog husband quest.
  • Updated backgrounds in Kasa
  • Removed random voices being played when editing character.
  • Reduced the default amount of time required for tool tip to show up
  • Changed the movement speed for the practical trait.
  • Renamed help menu button to tutorials and made all tutorials viewable within that menu
  • When exchanging items, the box showing the amount is now hidden if the item is unkown or the quantity wanted is 1
  • Add a new, small batch of icons
  • Added new footstep sounds to Kasa sewers
  • Added audio to the Kasa sewers
  • Removed "Blank journal pages" from general merchants and added a new paper trader to Bat Saha."
  • Created and distributed Blank journal page items that can be used to add pages to the player journal.

Changed files in this update

Book of Travels Windows 32bit Depot 1152341
  • Loading history…
Book of Travels OSX 64bit Depot 1152342
  • Loading history…
Book of Travels Windows 64bit Depot 1152344
  • Loading history…
Book of Travels Linux 64bit Depot 1152345
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link