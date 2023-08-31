Live Update 0.40.3 Change List

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where map notes would close unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue where you gained experience when you shouldn't.
- Fix to certain helmets that didn’t show in the head slot when equipped
- Fixed an issue where the Call Umber Yu cooldown wasn't the same for all characters.
- Fixed an issue where the stickler trait couldn't apply bait to a fishing rod.
- Fixed an issue where characters could be created without allocating a talent point.
- Fixed so that the menu on the login screen will close when clicking Esc button
- Fixed so the settings menu will now show a prompt if there was any changes made on the login screen
- Fixed issue when scrolling through tutorial pages it will no longer affect zooming on the map
- Fixed glitching light in the underbelly
- Fixed an issue where random voices would play in the character creation.
- Fixed an issue where the trade tutorial image was being cut off.
- Fixed filter trading issues that lead to some players being unable to complete any trades
- Fixed ground blend material issues in The Burnings
- Fix to “Floating knot on tent” in Siram Fields
- Fixing clouds. Clouds are now back in all levels with a proper moving speed. Also clouds and background mountains no longer cull in levels with a big z-depth
- Fixed issues of duplicated NPCs at the same area
- Fixed an issue where the Pyre skill displayed the wrong VFX.
- Fixed stability issues when interacting with Endeavours
- Fixed title color of item description card.
- Fixed tag not appearing when hovering mouse close to it when having 1440p or 4k resolution
- Fixed text repeating when pressing enter while error popup was visible while creating a account
- Fix to the cloth simulation on all character forms with cape. Forms without cape no longer uses cloth sim.
- Fixed an issue where Poor Smith Ev would accept non metal items to make armour with.
Changes:
- Introduction of version one of a player journal, that allows players to write, edit, and save text-based journal entries within the game
- Added some item & skill Kickstarter rewards: Fan of the Hidden, Mark of the Hidden Winds, Lantern of Early Light, Ring of Cycles, Cotery Brew, Call Umber Yu
- You now get nauseous from eating soil worms.
- Added the description of Umber Yu droppings
- Lighthouse fire shows through ferry smoke
- Tweaked the duration, cooldown and effects of the "Call Umber Yu" skill
- Activated the Ghostly Skald in Burnings
- Altered the "Flowing Umber Lock" effects with playtest feedback
- Finished the effects of the "Call Umber Yu" skill
- Change to the witch and frog husband quest.
- Updated backgrounds in Kasa
- Removed random voices being played when editing character.
- Reduced the default amount of time required for tool tip to show up
- Changed the movement speed for the practical trait.
- Renamed help menu button to tutorials and made all tutorials viewable within that menu
- When exchanging items, the box showing the amount is now hidden if the item is unkown or the quantity wanted is 1
- Add a new, small batch of icons
- Added new footstep sounds to Kasa sewers
- Added audio to the Kasa sewers
- Removed "Blank journal pages" from general merchants and added a new paper trader to Bat Saha."
- Created and distributed Blank journal page items that can be used to add pages to the player journal.
