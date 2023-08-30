The Bus Update 2.3 - RELEASE

Update 2.3 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!
Look forward to new improvements and bugfixes!
Following, you will find a detailed list with all the changes.
Changelog 0.19.62484 EA
- Added rotation option for bus accessories
- Tours can now go until 4am the next day
- Added end of Tour announcements
- Parking Busses now load repaints
- Modlist now shows which mods are unsupported due to versions
- Added more options to Telemetry
- Operating plans now regularly save while editing
- Fixed crane parts appearing on street
- Fixed Scania kneeling behavior
- Fixed Construction vehicles missing wheels
- Fixed Atron time display
- Fixed interaction highlight staying on screen
- Fixed rain in cockpit at high speeds
- Fixed missing license plate for parking busses
- Fixed performance issue in main menu
- Fixed issue when leaving operating plan editor
- Fixed stop request sound in Scania
- Fixed Multi Display showing same image on all screens
- Fixed loading of savegames
- Fixed repaint colors. This will cause long load times on first start.
- Fixed an issue where the atron start button was sometimes not clickable
- Fixed Memory leak related to trains
- Fixed Passengers getting stuck in eCitybus when front door is closed
- Fixed Navigation for Mod Maps
- Fixed Some displays not updating
- Fixed double pressing apply reverting settings
- Fixed wrong day used for bus stop display
- Fixed missing ambient sound
- Fixed stop request sound not playing
- Fixed inside rain sound
- Fixed indicator sound
- Fixed some Atron text formatting bugs
- Fixed Photomode stuck bug
- Indicator for stops on the selected tour
- Fixed being unable to interact with Atron when not pressing arrived at first stop
- Bus stop sign no longer generates infinite plates
- Level Art Fixes
- Performance Optimizations**
** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background
