The Bus Update 2.3 - RELEASE

Update 2.3 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to new improvements and bugfixes!

Following, you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.19.62484 EA

Added rotation option for bus accessories

Tours can now go until 4am the next day

Added end of Tour announcements

Parking Busses now load repaints

Modlist now shows which mods are unsupported due to versions

Added more options to Telemetry

Operating plans now regularly save while editing

Fixed crane parts appearing on street

Fixed Scania kneeling behavior

Fixed Construction vehicles missing wheels

Fixed Atron time display

Fixed interaction highlight staying on screen

Fixed rain in cockpit at high speeds

Fixed missing license plate for parking busses

Fixed performance issue in main menu

Fixed issue when leaving operating plan editor

Fixed stop request sound in Scania

Fixed Multi Display showing same image on all screens

Fixed loading of savegames

Fixed repaint colors. This will cause long load times on first start.

Fixed an issue where the atron start button was sometimes not clickable

Fixed Memory leak related to trains

Fixed Passengers getting stuck in eCitybus when front door is closed

Fixed Navigation for Mod Maps

Fixed Some displays not updating

Fixed double pressing apply reverting settings

Fixed wrong day used for bus stop display

Fixed missing ambient sound

Fixed stop request sound not playing

Fixed inside rain sound

Fixed indicator sound

Fixed some Atron text formatting bugs

Fixed Photomode stuck bug

Indicator for stops on the selected tour

Fixed being unable to interact with Atron when not pressing arrived at first stop

Bus stop sign no longer generates infinite plates

Level Art Fixes

Performance Optimizations**



** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background