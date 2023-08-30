 Skip to content

The Bus update for 30 August 2023

The Bus Update 2.3 - RELEASE

The Bus Update 2.3 - RELEASE
Last edited by Wendy

Update 2.3 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to new improvements and bugfixes!

Following, you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.19.62484 EA

  • Added rotation option for bus accessories
  • Tours can now go until 4am the next day
  • Added end of Tour announcements
  • Parking Busses now load repaints
  • Modlist now shows which mods are unsupported due to versions
  • Added more options to Telemetry
  • Operating plans now regularly save while editing
  • Fixed crane parts appearing on street
  • Fixed Scania kneeling behavior
  • Fixed Construction vehicles missing wheels
  • Fixed Atron time display
  • Fixed interaction highlight staying on screen
  • Fixed rain in cockpit at high speeds
  • Fixed missing license plate for parking busses
  • Fixed performance issue in main menu
  • Fixed issue when leaving operating plan editor
  • Fixed stop request sound in Scania
  • Fixed Multi Display showing same image on all screens
  • Fixed loading of savegames
  • Fixed repaint colors. This will cause long load times on first start.
  • Fixed an issue where the atron start button was sometimes not clickable
  • Fixed Memory leak related to trains
  • Fixed Passengers getting stuck in eCitybus when front door is closed
  • Fixed Navigation for Mod Maps
  • Fixed Some displays not updating
  • Fixed double pressing apply reverting settings
  • Fixed wrong day used for bus stop display
  • Fixed missing ambient sound
  • Fixed stop request sound not playing
  • Fixed inside rain sound
  • Fixed indicator sound
  • Fixed Rain in cockpit at high speeds
  • Fixed ECitybus passengers getting stuck due to door
  • Fixed license plates for parking busses
  • Fixed some Atron text formatting bugs
  • Fixed Photomode stuck bug
  • Indicator for stops on the selected tour
  • Fixed being unable to interact with Atron when not pressing arrived at first stop
  • Bus stop sign no longer generates infinite plates
  • Level Art Fixes
  • Performance Optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

