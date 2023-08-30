📢🚨 TOWNHALL ANNOUNCEMENT: TALK TO THE TEAM🚨

Share · View all patches · Build 12069824 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 15:26:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

⚡⚡Q&A with BOSS FIGHTERS team!

📍WHERE: Official BOSS FIGHTERS Discord

🗓️ WHEN: Tomorrow, August 31

⏰ TIME: 2 PM EST / 6 PM GMT.

The BOSS FIGHTERS team members and @RaynRaps will answer the most popular questions about the Community Tournament and Alpha Passes!

🎁We'll also give away FREE ALPHA PASSES to access the Tournament to all NEWBIES who don't have a Pass yet! The giveaway will be online only, so bring your friends who might be interested, guys!

See you ya'll there! 👉 https://discord.gg/s7Z4upU4?event=1146460093550969012