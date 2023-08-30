📢🚨 TOWNHALL ANNOUNCEMENT: TALK TO THE TEAM🚨

⚡⚡Q&A with BOSS FIGHTERS team!
📍WHERE: Official BOSS FIGHTERS Discord
🗓️ WHEN: Tomorrow, August 31
⏰ TIME: 2 PM EST / 6 PM GMT.
The BOSS FIGHTERS team members and @RaynRaps will answer the most popular questions about the Community Tournament and Alpha Passes!
🎁We'll also give away FREE ALPHA PASSES to access the Tournament to all NEWBIES who don't have a Pass yet! The giveaway will be online only, so bring your friends who might be interested, guys!
See you ya'll there! 👉 https://discord.gg/s7Z4upU4?event=1146460093550969012
