Update Notes (8/30/23): Minigames & More!

This update we're excited to reveal some of the things that we've been working on, one of which being minigames! Read on to see all that we've added/changed:

Added a few minigames to the gyms (Fists of Fury (standalone), Heavy Bag (speed taps and highest damage), Speed Bag & Double End Bag (punch streaks))

Fixed a bug where the additional bout commentary would start off disabled

Added Fitness Tracker UI panel in the gym and calorie burn tracker with daily burn goals

Re-added the hand wrap customizer UI to the game, it can be found in the Pause Room on the right of the Pause Menu UI

Fixed a bug where the female boxers weren't using the updated systems and animations