SWOLLEN TO BURSTING UNTIL I AM DISAPPEARING ON PURPOSE update for 30 August 2023

STB V1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12069760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new post-game NPC dialogue

Fixed opening cutscene

Re-implemented previously removed animations

Fixed duplicate effect issue

Thanks for all your support and feedback!

