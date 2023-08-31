- Fixed a save corruption issue that could cause a crash on start
- Fixed a song loading issue that could cause a crash
- Optimized level loading on Sabaton level to avoid freezes
Ragnarock update for 31 August 2023
Update 2.1 - Patch 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
