Ragnarock update for 31 August 2023

Update 2.1 - Patch 2

Build 12069753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a save corruption issue that could cause a crash on start
  • Fixed a song loading issue that could cause a crash
  • Optimized level loading on Sabaton level to avoid freezes

