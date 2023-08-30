Creativerse Update — Aug 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12069717 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Creators,

We’re back with another decent sized Creativerse update! This time we’ve focused a lot on quality of life improvements, with an overhauled settings menu that finally unshackles post-processing effects like depth of field, color grading, ambient occlusion, and more, allowing you to make them permanent (like in the featured screenshot). There’s a new Vending Machine item that you can customize to allow trades of any item for another item, so if you want to make the entire Lumite Armor set cost 5 dirt blocks, you sure can. And there’s a ton of other stuff like this – so please do check out what may be our longest patch notes ever!

Map:

New Map Warping feature! Warp to any location by clicking on the map view while holding the Sprint key…

Works at both zoom levels

Works regardless of map fog

You can customize the altitude at which you are teleported from the game settings

Requires the following: The player must enable it in the game settings (in Misc tab) The player must have access to Creator Mode and the /warp command in the world

Added world coordinates in map view as you hover the mouse around

New Mob variant:

Night Truffl!

Game settings / preferences:

Completely new settings interface!

Settings menu now includes all preferences, including post-processing options only available in Photo Mode or via chat commands or manually altering a configuration file

For example, you can now have on by default settings like tilt-shift, the kuwahara effect, high contrast, vignettes, etc.

Added an editor for custom paint values

Allow the settings window to be manually resized

Increased max Target Framerate from 120 to 240

Fixed Shadow Quality changes not getting applied on the fly

Added setting to disable map view movement with forward / back / left / right bindings to allow unusual bindings such as primary mouse button > forward (interface buttons will still work)

Added horizontal / vertical / sprint settings to affect movement speed when hovering in Creator Mode

Added setting to customize Creator Mode first / third person reach distance (i.e. how far you can pull / place blocks)

Added setting to allow long reach distance for wiring in Creator Mode (defaults to false)

Added settings to alter Camera Drone acceleration, drag, and sprint multipliers

Added horizontal / vertical sensitivity settings for the glider (separate settings for mouse and alpha controller)

Added setting to hide the Gliding Controls while gliding

Added settings to make crouch-descending optional: While swimming (defaults to true) While climbing (defaults to false) While hovering in Creator Mode (defaults to false)

Added settings to enable / disable block copying: While in Survival (defaults to false) While in Creator Mode (defaults to true)

Added setting to enable Map Warping (see New Map Warping feature section below)

Added altitude setting to be used by Map Warping

New Vending Machine / Shop Catalogs feature:

New Vending Machine block

Each placed Vending Machine can be set to use one or more Catalogs

Each Catalog can contain multiple Trades, where each Trade can have multiple items / blocks to be given or received

Each Catalog can be set as Restricted, so that only Admins / Owners can pick such Catalogs in a Vending Machine

Catalogs can be edited from the Vending Machine (if you have rights to do so) or from the Tools page in the Webadmin

No Catalogs are defined by default but there's a button to quickly create Recycling Catalogs for all Gauntlets / Weapons / Armor / Tools (by default they will give back half of the resources needed to craft such items)

Additional buttons to create Trades for recipes and crafts

You have full control over each Trade even after it's autogenerated with the above buttons

Allows adding Trades to be bought to a Cart and to receive the items in a Crate instead of sparse items

Additional new blocks / items:

Added new "almost seamless" version for the Western Log Cabin Wall blocks (old versions are still extant to avoid disrupting existing builds, and can be combined with the new versions to achieve better matching internal / external walls around a build)

Added Canvas Maze Straight block (only the straight pattern all around all faces)

Added Stucco Wall variants

Added Ruddy Stucco Wall variants

Added Dark Stucco Wall variants

Added 10 missing summoners

World settings / world creation:

Added World Creation Wizard with four new presets

World Creation Wizard appears when clicking on the Create World card on the Play > Local tab or clicking on the Create menu button, and can be disabled from the Play screen settings and can be opened at any time from a button in the Create World page

Added world setting to enable Crafting Tables spawning in the wild (like it was during early access!)

Added world setting to Disable Crafting (i.e. via backpack; recommended you also turn Crafting Table spawning on)

Added world setting to disable empty Teleporters

Added world setting to disable Arc Portals with code set to zero

Added world settings to unlock the Glider, the Flashlight, and the Gauntlet Smash / Power Attack, which default to “none” (aka unlocked) unless using the Full Progression preset in the World Creation Wizard

Added Extended Grass Spread world setting (see below)

Added world setting to decide if you want to share players counts (total, online last day / week / month / year)

New extended grass spread feature:

Brown Mushrooms turn into Brown Mushroom on Grass (near Grass or other Grass-versions of the Brown Mushrooms)

Brown Mushrooms on Grass also cause Grass to appear onto nearby Dirt

Detritus and Matted Needles can spread onto Dirt as well (if Detritus, Matted Needles and Grass are fighting to spread onto the same Dirt block, one will be picked at random)

Note: Savannah Grass will continue spreading onto Rocky Dirt

Turned off by default; requires changing the option in the world settings

Alpha controller support:

Allow detecting input from controllers while rebinding the controls

Only works during gameplay; doesn't support interacting with UI

Note: it may still be possible to manipulate UI via Steam controller remapping

Building improvements:

Reduce bumping of character placing blocks too close: Either you're too close and you can't place that block or you're far enough and you don't get bumped back Exceptions allowed for touchstone, liquids, torches, climbing items (e.g. ladders and vines) Added ability to copy blocks and BP hints while in Survival Mode (requires enabling a new preference in Misc tab)



Villagers / NPCs:

Added minutes / seconds to "I have everything" message to troubleshoot NPC's loot

Added missing Corruption contentment reference to Logger Villager

Added missing Coal contentment reference to Miner Villager

Reordered Rancher Villager contentments; hopefully should make for rarer / tougher tamed pets being picked up before stray wandering mobs

Fixed Villager jobs starting unlocked without the need to find the corresponding Unlock Chips

User Interface polish:

Play screen:

Improved template download feedback (total + remaining time)

Added error display on the Play screen in the event server.json is malformed, which can cause using the incorrect folder for local worlds and templates

Added support for launching local worlds appending -forceIp=0.0.0.0 (option in the Play screen settings)

Play > Local tab: Added "World Paths" button to local worlds preview card, dialog with buttons to open the world folder, and the world backups folder Added button to create .bat launchers from the world paths of the local world card previews

Play > Online tabs: Only show compatible worlds by default (and add toggle to show incompatible ones as well) Added owner name to world preview cards

Improvements to the Forge interface for a consistent font type

Improvements to ESC screen is alignment

Fixed Touchstone interface not adapting to the screen and not rendering darker background correctly

Fixed white flashing when opening Mailbox

Badges / Perks:

Fixed quests not granting the intended perk at the completion of a badge

Note: if you have customized the Quests file previously, you may need to delete such customizations and re-complete the quests, or add the intended perk to the last quest relative to a specific badge, or manually unlock the desired perks on a per-player basis from the Playerlist.

New World Overrides customization:

Can be accessed from the World editing while in-game or from the Tools page in the Webadmin

Allows customizing which blocks/items can be crafted, pulled, or placed

Supports whitelisting mode (pick the blocks you want to allow, all the others are disallowed) and blacklist mode (pick the blocks you want to disallow, all the others are allowed)

Supports syncing the place / pull lists

Supports specifying which roles will not be affected by such overrides (so that you can prevent builders from placing certain blocks but still allow that to Mods / Admins)

Webadmin:

Allow removal of individual claims belonging to anyone (via claims page and map page)

Allow batch editing of players; appears when selecting multiple records via shift+click or control+click

Fixed wrong water altitude rendering + paint bottom black row for End of the World blocks in slices rendering of the islands-simplex editor

Playerlist:

Fixed players not promptly marked as online / offline in the in-game playerlist as they log in / disconnect

Allow owners to edit anyone, and admins to edit lower permission players, the following: Lock/unlock crafts, costumes, discoveries, villager jobs, perks Note: can only be performed on players which are online Unlocking large amounts at once may cause the client of that player to freeze due from the resulting notifications

Added ability to change the amount of Unlocked Claims when editing a player

Added pending count marker to hammer icon at the top (i.e. to see at a glance any requests you haven't handled yet)

New Built-in Game Reference:

Accessible from the ESC menu while in a world and from the Tools page of the Webadmin; includes the following info: How to unlock a craft where applicable (unlock sequence or needed recipe) How to obtain a block / item (potential biomes, potential drops from mobs / treasures, potential transformations from Gauntlet Smash and Plant/Un-Plant Bombs) Spawning rules for mobs / Villagers Job contentments for Programmable Villagers Contents of any lore collectible (Crash Dumps, Torn Journal Pages and so forth)



Chat commands:

Added /finddeathstatue chat command

chat command Allow world co-owners to use all chat commands by default

Fixed broken autocomplete of /pref listing

listing Fixed /cube dig and /cuboid dig generating error blocks while digging blocks which create entities (chests, doors, signs, etc.)

and generating error blocks while digging blocks which create entities (chests, doors, signs, etc.) Added support for paint action to the /aimed command and improve the matching rules

command and improve the matching rules Improved chat feedback about the used matching rules when running the /aimed command

Naming:

Fixed a bunch of block > item naming mismatches

Fixed a few mob/summoner naming mismatches

Fixed Legendary and normal Golden Swords recipe names / descriptions swapped around

Fixed a few recipe naming inconsistencies and typos

Miscellaneous improvements and fixes: