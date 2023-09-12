Wibbly Witches Spell Update

A new update for Wibbly Witches.
Adding new spells and match settings
New Spells:
- Bludgeon
A powerful midrange spell, fire quick explosive projectiles that pass through walls.
- Bubble
Previously only obtainable in the pond arena, lift objects and opponents into the air.
- Yoink
A quick and funny little spell that pulls your enemies towards you, allowing you to snatch their stuff.
- Delay
Place timed explosives around the arena.
New Features:
- Hazard Level
After unlocking a few arenas you get the ability to set the amout of stage hazards.
- Stage Time Limit
Now if you take too long on a stage the borders of the screen slowly close in.
- Time Limit Options
Once unlocking a few modifiers you unlock the time limit setting wich allows you to turn the timer off or start the walls closing in immediately.
Other Changes:
Because of how poorly I coded the spell unlocks, adding new spells meant I had to reset your unlocked spells... sorry.
You now get more keys after finishing a match, so you will now unlock things at a faster rate.
Small graphical changes.
Small level design changes.
New Secrets:
- Pressing the zero key a bunch of times allows you to spawn in keys at the end of the match. (Only do this if you can't be bothered to unlock everything the intended way)
- Turning off all spells now fills the arena with a new secret item.
Changed files in this update