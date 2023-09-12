 Skip to content

Wibbly Witches update for 12 September 2023

Wibbly Witches Spell Update

Wibbly Witches Spell Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update for Wibbly Witches.

Adding new spells and match settings

New Spells:
  • Bludgeon
    A powerful midrange spell, fire quick explosive projectiles that pass through walls.
  • Bubble
    Previously only obtainable in the pond arena, lift objects and opponents into the air.
  • Yoink
    A quick and funny little spell that pulls your enemies towards you, allowing you to snatch their stuff.
  • Delay
    Place timed explosives around the arena.
New Features:
  • Hazard Level
    After unlocking a few arenas you get the ability to set the amout of stage hazards.
  • Stage Time Limit
    Now if you take too long on a stage the borders of the screen slowly close in.
  • Time Limit Options
    Once unlocking a few modifiers you unlock the time limit setting wich allows you to turn the timer off or start the walls closing in immediately.
Other Changes:

Because of how poorly I coded the spell unlocks, adding new spells meant I had to reset your unlocked spells... sorry.
You now get more keys after finishing a match, so you will now unlock things at a faster rate.
Small graphical changes.
Small level design changes.

New Secrets:
  • Pressing the zero key a bunch of times allows you to spawn in keys at the end of the match. (Only do this if you can't be bothered to unlock everything the intended way)
  • Turning off all spells now fills the arena with a new secret item.

