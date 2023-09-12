Wibbly Witches Spell Update

Adding new spells and match settings

New Spells:

Bludgeon

A powerful midrange spell, fire quick explosive projectiles that pass through walls.

A powerful midrange spell, fire quick explosive projectiles that pass through walls. Bubble

Previously only obtainable in the pond arena, lift objects and opponents into the air.

Previously only obtainable in the pond arena, lift objects and opponents into the air. Yoink

A quick and funny little spell that pulls your enemies towards you, allowing you to snatch their stuff.

A quick and funny little spell that pulls your enemies towards you, allowing you to snatch their stuff. Delay

Place timed explosives around the arena.

New Features:

Hazard Level

After unlocking a few arenas you get the ability to set the amout of stage hazards.

After unlocking a few arenas you get the ability to set the amout of stage hazards. Stage Time Limit

Now if you take too long on a stage the borders of the screen slowly close in.

Now if you take too long on a stage the borders of the screen slowly close in. Time Limit Options

Once unlocking a few modifiers you unlock the time limit setting wich allows you to turn the timer off or start the walls closing in immediately.

Other Changes:

Because of how poorly I coded the spell unlocks, adding new spells meant I had to reset your unlocked spells... sorry.

You now get more keys after finishing a match, so you will now unlock things at a faster rate.

Small graphical changes.

Small level design changes.

New Secrets: