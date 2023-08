Share · View all patches · Build 12069673 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 13:06:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Hunters!

We have been summoned by our players from the depths of the work on the new Update to bring you this hotfix!

This fixes:

When playing with the Cassiopeia Constellation the screen was going black.

Keep looking for those Vampires!

Cheers!