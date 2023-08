Share · View all patches · Build 12069633 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 17:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players,

We are delighted to announce another update for our game, 'The Riese Project - Prologue'.

WHAT'S NEW IN THE UPDATE:

Graphic improvements

New logic for adding items to the inventory

New graphic settings presets

Optimization

We hope these new features will further immerse you in the world of 'The Riese Project'. Thank you for your continued support and we invite you to keep playing!

Best regards to all!