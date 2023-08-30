 Skip to content

Simson Tuningwerkstatt 3D update for 30 August 2023

Minor Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12069533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Danke für euer Feedback. Folgende Bugs wurden behoben:

  • Oldschool Lackierung
  • Moped hängt in der Luft
  • Projekt speichern (nicht gelistet)
  • Eigene Bauteile importieren

Changed files in this update

Simson Tuningwerkstatt 3D Depot 956241
