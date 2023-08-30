 Skip to content

AniCursor update for 30 August 2023

Hotfix!

Build 12069478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix, related to starting the program. The main problem was that the program tried to open the cursor that was deleted recently. And crushed =)

And some small fixes with workshop page

Especially thanks SANGSAFE!

