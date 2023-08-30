The Research and Development Update (Beta 0.3.3)

For a while now, I've wanted to add some more interesting ways to get new blueprints. With this update, I've added the ability to either connect a Beacon to the Chronos, or Corrupt it. This unlocks the potential to get new unique blueprints based on the Beacon's status. Looking forward to seeing what you guys think of this change!

Major Features:

Beacon Connection: Beacons now have two different states that the player can choose in the Beacon menu after a HUB has been spawned. Connecting to the Chronos allows you to purchase humanity-specific blueprints that are focused on creating the latest technology. Corrupting a beacon allows you to get AI-created bio-machines that use a lot of the natural resources that you can find in the world. Corrupting a beacon also corrupts the nearby environment, causing harder enemies to spawn for a while.

Minor Features:

New Ally; Emberblade: The Emberblade is a sword-wielding bot that is focused on quick movement and high damage. It can be empowered with Energy to deal extra damage.

New Ally; High Capacity Axe Bot: An upgraded version of the current Axe Bot. It can carry twice as many items and has slightly stats overall.

New Ally; Ripper Drone: This ally focuses on high move speed and decent damage. The main draw is the relatively low cost for the damage output.

New Ally; Carapace Crusher: Focused on high defense, this slow moving ally can outlast most enemies while dealing pretty decent damage for the cost.

New Ally; Frostclad Repair Drone: The current highest tier ally. This one focuses on healing, much like the current repair bot, but has one major upside. The Frostclad can repair while moving! It also has a larger power pool as well as a higher healing rate.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue causing allies to not rubberband to the player as fast as they should. Allies will still be left in the dust if you move too fast, but not as badly as before!

Fixed beacons not increasing nearby corruption on HUB spawns.

Fixed enemy spawn health. No more half-health Spitters!

If you've read to the end of this, then you've actually paid attention. I'll tell you something super secret...

I actually started implementing logistics... It's still not finished, so use it at your own risk!

The keybinds for it are: [ and ] for testing. Press ] to open up the filters menu. Here you can add in items to filter (it uses item IDs, so good luck finding out which item is which). If the filter's empty, it will just be all items.

Then you can press [ while looking at a storage that you want to transfer items from, then look at a different storage and press [ again. This will link the two storages and start transferring items!

Again, this is an Experimental Feature... so... sorry if it breaks stuff.