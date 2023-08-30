 Skip to content

The Prospector Odyssey update for 30 August 2023

1.06 Patch Notes

  • Fixed bug causing LOD tutorial text to keep opening every time the player enters
  • Minor edits to gameplay camera
  • Slightly smoothed the transition of the aiming system

