Updated on August 30

Fixed: Character loading duplication when quickly switching between two characters at a very long distance
Fixed an issue where characters in the relationship interface list were not displayed correctly after being removed
Fixed: Hatch out of the beast devour limit is not correct issue
Fixed: An issue where hatching out of the alien relationship was displayed incorrectly
Fix: An incorrect issue occurred with the activation exercise prompt
Fixed: After the maximum number of attribute points is reached, deviting exotic animals can also increase the attribute and deviting inner Dan
Fixed an issue where character deaths were displayed incorrectly on the world map
Adjustment: The name of an alien is fixed after the advanced level
Adjustment: Change the map marker deletion mode to double click deletion
Adjustment: Record the main character out of the hatching beast in the left character bar, press F1-F8 to quickly select
Adjustment: Cancel the flight status when the flight enters the rest
Adjustment: Delete the role light component when you deselect a role, reducing the performance overhead when you select multiple roles at the same time
Adjust: Increase the number of copulations adjusted to increase by time, for the game time of the day, can be accumulated
Added: Incubation prompts appear after laying eggs
Increase: The number of copulations and surrendering is displayed on the button
Changed files in this update