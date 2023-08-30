Updated on August 30

Share · View all patches · Build 12069303 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 15:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Fixed: Character loading duplication when quickly switching between two characters at a very long distance

Fixed an issue where characters in the relationship interface list were not displayed correctly after being removed

Fixed: Hatch out of the beast devour limit is not correct issue

Fixed: An issue where hatching out of the alien relationship was displayed incorrectly

Fix: An incorrect issue occurred with the activation exercise prompt

Fixed: After the maximum number of attribute points is reached, deviting exotic animals can also increase the attribute and deviting inner Dan

Fixed an issue where character deaths were displayed incorrectly on the world map

Adjustment: The name of an alien is fixed after the advanced level

Adjustment: Change the map marker deletion mode to double click deletion

Adjustment: Record the main character out of the hatching beast in the left character bar, press F1-F8 to quickly select

Adjustment: Cancel the flight status when the flight enters the rest

Adjustment: Delete the role light component when you deselect a role, reducing the performance overhead when you select multiple roles at the same time

Adjust: Increase the number of copulations adjusted to increase by time, for the game time of the day, can be accumulated

Added: Incubation prompts appear after laying eggs

Increase: The number of copulations and surrendering is displayed on the button