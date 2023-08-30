 Skip to content

A Street Cat's Tale 2: Out side is dangerous update for 30 August 2023

[A Street Cat's Tale 2] 1.1.5 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated to version 1.1.5 after various bug fixes.

bug detail :

-Fixed an issue with the tutorial popup not closing.
-Fixed an issue with the first item acquisition popup not closing.
-Fixed an issue with the Quest reward popup not closing.
-Fixed an issue with the present popup not closing.
-Fixed an issue with lights affected by weather.
-Fixed some replays not loading properly after ending.
-Fixed some art in cutscenes.
-Fixed item balance for objects placed on the market.
-Fixed an issue where items discarded on a previous map were visible on other maps.
-Fixed an issue where players would not take damage from being hit by an Enemy or run over by a car in certain situations.

