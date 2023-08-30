Onslaught: Forward to Glory and Rewards in the Season of the Azure Pegasus!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new Onslaught Season is almost here, and it’s called the Azure Pegasus!

It will carry the traditions of competitive spirit and introduce several gameplay improvements aimed at making Onslaught even more engaging. We’ve added Qualification, an annual progression, and three new battlefields, as well as rebalancing some vehicle Role Skills and removing artillery from the mode.

But, most importantly, the new Season brings with it a host of lucrative rewards, such as Increased Shell Resistance , a brand-new progressive 2D style, stunning customizations, bonds, and much more. Let’s take a look at what’s coming!

Onslaught: Season of the Azure Pegasus

From September 6 at 03:30 CEST (UTC+2) through October 16 at 03:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Prime Times

EU2, EU3: Weekdays & weekends: 11:00–02:00 CEST (UTC+2)

EU4: Weekdays & weekends: 11:00–19:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Seasonal Customization Rewards

The Season of the Azure Pegasus brings two lines of enjoyable rewards for good performance in combat. The first reward line includes spectacular customization items (a unique 2D style, Dog Tag elements, badges, decals, etc.) in stunning azure tones that we’ve prepared specially for the Season. To grab these status symbols , you need to progress through the Divisions.

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Champion

Legend



[quote=]Don’t forget that the seasonal badges and stripes awarded for reaching the Champion and Legend Ranks will be removed from your account at the start of each new Season. If you want to earn them back, you will need to participate in the next Season and showcase good results in battle.[/quote]

The Dog Tag Victory Engravings will be unique for each new Season and will display the number of wins within one Season. In total, during the Year of the Pegasus, you can get three different Engravings (one for each Season), and each of them will display the number of your victories in that Season. They will remain yours permanently after the Year of the Pegasus is over.

The Engraving displaying the total number of Prestige Points you've earned in Onslaught will be updated with new data throughout the Year of the Pegasus and in future Onslaught Seasons.

This reward pool also contains an amazing progressive 2D style. As you move through the Ranks, you will get cool new camouflage patterns and unlock unique inscriptions and emblems for this style, which will highlight your mastery among other players.













Battle Mission Rewards

The second line of rewards will be given to you for completing weekly Lucky Chips missions. All missions are completed consecutively, only in Onslaught. For each completed mission, you will receive rewards like days of WoT Premium Account, bonds, and credits. At the end of the weekly period, your progress is reset, and a new set of the same missions with the same rewards will become available.

After completing a set of five missions, you will receive one Lucky Chip, a special in-game currency. Earn Lucky Chips throughout the Season to automatically receive the most valuable prizes from the second reward line: Increased Shell Resistance , a universal Training Guide, bonds, and days of WoT Premium Account.

Some missions will also earn you cool decals and inscriptions. Check them out.

Annual Rewards

Based on the results of the three Seasons of the Year of the Pegasus, the bravest and most active players can receive Annual Rewards. Depending on your number of **Pegasus Colors*** (a special in-game currency earned throughout all three Seasons), you will receive one of the Rewards below.

*You will earn one Pegasus Color for each Rank. By the end of the Season, you can get a maximum of 6 Pegasus Colors.

[quote=]The Annual Statistics screen will be available after the next update goes live and will be updated dynamically.

For full details of the Onslaught improvements and Season changes, please refer to our dedicated article.[/quote]

We’re sure that all the changes and gameplay improvements will make the upcoming Onslaught Season more enjoyable than ever.

Get ready to join adrenaline-fueled battles in Tier X vehicles and grab your deserved prizes!