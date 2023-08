Share · View all patches · Build 12069017 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 13:52:02 UTC by Wendy

Today we are posting another minor set of fixes for Maid Cafe:

Updated more dialogue to fix grammar and spelling mistakes.

Fixed the issue where player repeatedly thought it was his first day.

Fixed the new issue where Eloise image looks odd at the side of the screen.

If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:

https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH