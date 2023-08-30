6 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS and CONTEST!

Well, we have added 6 new achievements that will give you a better understanding of what is happening, but also give you more questions. Also a little logic with a flashlight for the future.

And they also optimized the carpets) Yes, its very hardcore for your GPUs.

•The winner of the achievement contest will be able to place their item or nickname in the game.

•Condition: Get all 6 new achievements first. Write to us and attach a screenshot to our public: t.me/IKnowThisPlace

Also we added new videos about making of IKTP: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2243560/videos/