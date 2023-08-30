🌟 Friendly Reminder: Dive into Wingspan's New Online Today! 🌟

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again, Birders!

Just a quick nudge to let you know that the brand-new online update for Wingspan is officially live! 🦢🌿

🕹Friendship ended with ChilliConnect, now Nakama is our best friend

Our previous online infrastructure, ChilliConnect, is now disconnected from Wingspan. We are moving to a new online system because we need a new infrastructure that will be stable and serve us and our players for years. We want online to work as well as possible and for every game to run without any problems. Online games that were active or saved before the new online update are now unavailable. To play online games again you need to get the update.

🔄 Resetting the Karma

The introduction of the new online gives all players a chance for a fresh start. Each player's karma points will be restored to the base value.

📱 iOS Players

Enter new online at Wingspan to set your previous nickname. It will not be possible if another player takes that name faster than you do.

🎈 Two Weeks of Double Karma

Enjoy double karma points for your completed games for the next two weeks.

Below is the list of changes which you can expect with the update:

Steam:

Online service transferred to the new provider;

Online games from before the update are no longer available;

User accounts are transferred to the new servers;

Karma points are reset to the default value;

Custom online games no longer have a timer;

Finished online games can now be deleted from the online menu without entering them.

Minor online fixes.

Known issue:

Error 401 may appear - returning to the main menu and entering online again fixes the issue.

DISCLAIMER: This is the first time when new online is available for a large group of players. We expect the unexpected, some previously undetected issues may appear. If this happens please let us know on Discord’s #bug-reports and via e-mail. We’re going to fix all the potential issues as soon as possible. Thank you for understanding.

Don't miss out and spread your wings and experience Wingspan's digital skies now!

Enjoy your play,

Wingspan Team