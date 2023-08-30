🌟 Early Access Update 1.7: Your Gameplay Just Got a Whole Lot Better! 🌟

🎨 Vivid Worlds Await: We've supercharged the texture generation for Sand, Clay, Silt, and Soil in new games. The environment now feels even more lifelike than ever!

👜 Handy Resource Bags: Your Bags of Sand, Clay, and Silt now function like a dream!

🍔 Super-Sized Storage: Your fridge just got an upgrade! You can now store more than double the amount of items. Meal prep, here we come!

🔧 Blueprint Bliss: Frustrated with losing blueprints when saving and loading? Worry no more! We've squashed that annoying bug.

⏳ Time-Saver Alert: We fixed the long fixture refining time bug that occurred during saving/loading, making your crafting endeavors smoother and faster.

🚪 Unlock Mia's Sanctuary: After rescuing Mia, step into her personal space for new gameplay elements. What secrets will you find?

🔒 Preserve Your Plans: You can no longer accidentally sell or trash those valuable blueprints for the Old Kitchen Fridge and Stove. They're safe and sound!

🌱 Harvest Like a Pro: Make the most of your farming with "Harvest Next Fruit/Berry/Vegetable at 5x Yield" cards that are now properly consumed upon use.

🃏 Celebrate Every Win: Complete a card and revel in the satisfaction as its icon sparkles in a new left-side popup!

👏 We are listening to your feedback and ideas with utmost diligence. Always taking notes and always prioritizing what will make the game most enjoyable and bug free. Thank you for being an amazing part of our community! 🎉