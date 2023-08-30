Brainwave Visor | Comnet Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 12068726 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 13:13:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For Spartans, attachments are not forbidden.

Pick up the Comnet Bundle and you'll be able to equip your MIRAGE IIC with:

HUL[2I]/KORDA helmet attachment

UTIL/PRO-Tek ComNet-2020 shoulder pads

Maka Macrobinocs hip attachment

Adrift Sapphire coating for all armors

Stepwise visor

Overmatch stance

Outfit your Spartan and fight for the high ground!

You'll still get all your best ideas in the shower.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Brainwave visor.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.