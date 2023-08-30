 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 30 August 2023

Brainwave Visor | Comnet Bundle

Halo Infinite update for 30 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
For Spartans, attachments are not forbidden.

Pick up the Comnet Bundle and you'll be able to equip your MIRAGE IIC with:

  • HUL[2I]/KORDA helmet attachment
  • UTIL/PRO-Tek ComNet-2020 shoulder pads
  • Maka Macrobinocs hip attachment
  • Adrift Sapphire coating for all armors
  • Stepwise visor
  • Overmatch stance

Outfit your Spartan and fight for the high ground!

You'll still get all your best ideas in the shower.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Brainwave visor.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

