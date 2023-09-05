Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 7 Details

Share · View all patches · Build 12068724 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patch 7 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.

Patch 7 Details

Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:

Performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

Thank you all for the continued support you’ve given Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while we’ve been hard at work on patches. As always, let us know if you run into any additional issues.