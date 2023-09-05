Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 7 Details

Patch 7 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.
Patch 7 Details
Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:
- Performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.
- Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption
- Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.
- Various crash fixes
- Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.
Thank you all for the continued support you’ve given Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while we’ve been hard at work on patches. As always, let us know if you run into any additional issues.
Changed files in this update