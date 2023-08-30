OMSI 2 Heuliez GX x37 Diesel-Edition | Update 2.0

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2315120/OMSI_2_Addon_Heuliez_BusPack_GX_x37_DieselEdition/
Update 2.0 for the OMSI 2 add-on Heuliez GX x37 Diesel-Edition is now available!
Changelog:
Additions
- New 2019 front faces added as a SETVAR accross all models (chosse SETAR ver_av=4)
- New VOITH variant for the GX337 CNG by A.E.S production (ADIC group)
- SETVAR Overview extended
Enhancements
- Overhaulled VOITH transmission noises, including torque converter lock, and retarder. Enhanced by A.E.S production (ADIC group)
- Behaviour of the GX337's ZF transmission was enhances by SADOP ltd (ADIC group)
- Axle noise completely overhauled
- Improved 3rd party mod compatibility, enhanced by ACD.IA A/S (ADIC group)
Fixes
- Missing butons on the dashboard and incorrect cluster glass fixed.
- Retarder too powerful on GX137 and GX137L VOITH variants fixed.
Changed files in this update