OMSI 2 update for 30 August 2023

OMSI 2 Heuliez GX x37 Diesel-Edition | Update 2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2315120/OMSI_2_Addon_Heuliez_BusPack_GX_x37_DieselEdition/

Update 2.0 for the OMSI 2 add-on Heuliez GX x37 Diesel-Edition is now available!

Changelog:

Additions

  • New 2019 front faces added as a SETVAR accross all models (chosse SETAR ver_av=4)
  • New VOITH variant for the GX337 CNG by A.E.S production (ADIC group)
  • SETVAR Overview extended

Enhancements

  • Overhaulled VOITH transmission noises, including torque converter lock, and retarder. Enhanced by A.E.S production (ADIC group)
  • Behaviour of the GX337's ZF transmission was enhances by SADOP ltd (ADIC group)
  • Axle noise completely overhauled
  • Improved 3rd party mod compatibility, enhanced by ACD.IA A/S (ADIC group)

Fixes

  • Missing butons on the dashboard and incorrect cluster glass fixed.
  • Retarder too powerful on GX137 and GX137L VOITH variants fixed.

Changed files in this update

