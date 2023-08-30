 Skip to content

Vinyl Reality update for 30 August 2023

v1.1.1 - SDK v1.5 released

v1.1.1 Release notes

New Features and Improvements:

  • SDK: Released SDK v1.5 which adds support for Spout video routing to custom environments

The new SDK release can be downloaded here: https://www.vinyl-reality.com/sdk/

