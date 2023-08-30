v1.1.1 - SDK v1.5 released

v1.1.1 Release notes
New Features and Improvements:
- SDK: Released SDK v1.5 which adds support for Spout video routing to custom environments
The new SDK release can be downloaded here: https://www.vinyl-reality.com/sdk/
