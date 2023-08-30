Update 1.12.0 - Now translated!

Greetings everyone,

This update introduces translations to other languages, including brazilian portuguese, spanish, french, german, russian, simplified chinese, japanese and korean.

Currently, the campaign mission text is still english-only. These translations will come in future.

Besides translations, there are also several improvements as well:

General:

The mission completed window now reveals the optimal number of turns to win the mission. This makes easier to know how close you are from getting a S-rank.

Added option to change the interface scale. Good for large monitors.

Added buttons to change the window size to the default resolution or adapt to the monitor.

The last used window resolution is now saved.

Visual:

The campaign world interface was completely redone in a more strategical style rather than cartoonish. Conquered territories appear on the player color.

Updated many ingame art scenes.

Added animations for several buildings.

Added a transition effect when a ingame window is opened / closed. It can be disabled on the options menu.

Unit production buttons now keeps the unit sprite scale rather than stretching it to fit the button

Added a new HP display style which shows in form of numbers 1-10 with the color proportional to the current HP.

Map editor:

Flags set on units/buildings are indicated with characters (I for invulnerable, V for vital, and D for decorative).

Added a button to toggle invulnerability ON/OFF on all buildings

It's now possible to delete custom maps. This option is acessible through the "More tools" section.

Modding:

AnimationLoopDelay: How much extra frames to wait before restarting the animation.

AnimationInvertLoop: Sets the animation to reverse when it reaches the end.

Bugfix:

Fixed a visual bug where the Pillbox projectiles always comes from the right side.

(Hopefully) fixed a bug where launching the game in fullscreen mode would cause it to create a borderless window stuck at the top-left corner.

Fixed visual bugs when generating a random map in the map editor.

The animation speed is now restored after leaving the replay mode.

