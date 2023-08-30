New Beta Build for the 1.0 Release #5

tl;dr; Balance changes
Here are the patch notes for the newest 1.0 beta build. You can play it over on the beta branch.
Changes based on player feedback.
Thanks,
-Aarimous
1.0 Beta Patch Notes #5
- Increased enemy spawn rates in parts of Act 1
- Added randomness to the Act 2 major spawn event to spawn a wave of either Pawns, Knights, Rook, or Bishops. Previously this was always a wave of pawns.
- Pawn base health 80 -> 90
- Knight base health 80 -> 85
- Bishop base health 125 -> 130
- Rook base health 120 -> 135
- Cribbage ability base damage [65, 110, 180, 300] -> [65, 90, 120, 200]
Changed depots in beta branch