Chess Survivors update for 30 August 2023

New Beta Build for the 1.0 Release #5

Share · View all patches · Build 12068478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
tl;dr; Balance changes

Here are the patch notes for the newest 1.0 beta build. You can play it over on the beta branch.

Changes based on player feedback.

Thanks,
-Aarimous

1.0 Beta Patch Notes #5

  • Increased enemy spawn rates in parts of Act 1
  • Added randomness to the Act 2 major spawn event to spawn a wave of either Pawns, Knights, Rook, or Bishops. Previously this was always a wave of pawns.
  • Pawn base health 80 -> 90
  • Knight base health 80 -> 85
  • Bishop base health 125 -> 130
  • Rook base health 120 -> 135
  • Cribbage ability base damage [65, 110, 180, 300] -> [65, 90, 120, 200]

