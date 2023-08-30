 Skip to content

Gladiator Guild Manager update for 30 August 2023

Hotfix and new Russian font v0.924

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed few issues including Malfunctional Mechanical Suit.

Implemented new Russian font that is a lot easier to read.

