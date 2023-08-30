 Skip to content

The Riftbreaker update for 30 August 2023

The Riftbreaker Maintenance Update, August 30th

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published a small maintenance update to fix additional problems with the new gates. Thank you for letting us know about these issues.

The Riftbreaker Maintenance Update, August 30th, 2023. DATA: 480 EXE: 881 Changelog:
  • Fixed problems with Crystal Gate collision models.
  • Crystal gates now have less hit points so that they can explode more frequently.
  • Fixed additional problems with gate models and animation states.
  • Energy Gate upgrade to level 2 will no longer cause regular Gate Level 2 to appear.

EXOR Studios

