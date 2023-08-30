Early access release sale!

Oy Rulers!

The time for the Early Access release is NOW and the game is on discount to celebrate the occasion!

Early Access release Highlights

Create your House and noble family! Rise in the ranks and build your legacy of power in this Feudal Grand Strategy game. Your dynasty will change the fate of Calderia. Become the most influential family in Calderia by any means necessary: use diplomacy, make allies and enemies, declare war, develop your economy and fiefdom, trade and expand your power.

20% Off - Limited discount during Steam Strategy Fest

To celebrate the release and express our gratitude for your steadfast support, we're offering an exclusive 20% discount on Great Houses of Calderia from today to September 4 during the Steam Strategy Fest! This is an excellent timing to get a copy of the game and (re)discover the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1812910/Great_Houses_of_Calderia/