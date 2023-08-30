GINSHA Update Preview Branch

An open Preview branch has been added, where you can play the latest unreleased beta versions of the game.
To activate the Preview Branch, open the GINSHA Properties from your Steam Library and select the "Betas" tab, then select "Preview" to subscribe to the latest updates before the official release.
Please note that these versions are still being tested and may have issues that the release version doesn't. In this case, this is the place to report any issues you may have with these versions.
Your savegames won't be affected and you can freely switch between the release and preview versions.
Update 1.0.6 is now available in the Preview Branch.
Changelog:
- Linux / Steam OS Re-Released
- Linux / Steam OS Improved Gamepad Support
- Improved Lights & Shadows
- Ice Cave Light & Shadow adjustments
- Neon City Teleporter placement
- Title font letters for German translation added (äöü)
- Improved enemy placements
- Improved difficulty balancing
- More terminal and cloud save stations added
- Melee Weapons PSI consumption reduced
- Improved Icar starting Area
Changed depots in beta branch