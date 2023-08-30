Public Beta Test Update 1

The playtest has been updated to include the Great Tree area. This area has had the most extensive scripting and additional sprites added to it, The end trigger for this beta has been moved to the front entrance of the Wrecked Ship, which is now called the Flying Fortress. I'm hoping the last three areas will be finished at the ends of the next subsequent months. The test is still open to all who have access to the game.

Anyone with feedback to the beta please say your thoughts to the community hub https://steamcommunity.com/app/1625510/ or in the game's official discord: https://discord.gg/vV7mx85