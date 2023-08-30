Update Notes for August 30, 2023

Fix:
- Match Report - Survival Score not correctly set
- Improved SCP Tutorial navigation
- Improved Chat UI
- Improved theater map collision against SCP-106
- Fixed an issue that prevented Environmental SCPs from spawning
