 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: Nemesi Playtest update for 30 August 2023

Update Notes for August 30, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12068054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:

  • Match Report - Survival Score not correctly set
  • Improved SCP Tutorial navigation
  • Improved Chat UI
  • Improved theater map collision against SCP-106
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Environmental SCPs from spawning

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2536001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link