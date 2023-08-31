 Skip to content

Shardpunk: Verminfall update for 31 August 2023

1.1.5 release: shelter types

Share · View all patches · Build 12067983

Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.1.5 PATCH NOTES

New features:

  • Introduced shelter types. There are four shelter types available, each with different actions:

Military bunker: allows claiming extra upgrade parts, searching yields more grenades,

Medical bunker: allows full healing with no medical supplies cost, searching yields more medical supplies/stimpaks,

Greenhouse bunker: allows party-wide Dread reduction and extra bonuses,

Warehouse/storage bunker: similar to the pre-update bunkers.

  • Introduced dynamic shelter props that can appear in any shelter type:

Chess set: grants defense bonus and dread reduction,

Distillery: grants poison immunity and dread reduction,

Oil can: increases bot’s movement range,

Stove: increases bonuses from eating food supplies.

  • Introduced two new shelter actions (boosting the energy cell, power stimulant injection)

  • Introduced new map layouts.

Bugfixes:

  • Characters who were rescued during a mission now can bleed out during such a mission.
  • Gunter’s Penetrating Shot action now is unavailable if his weapon is overheated.

As usual, I am waiting for your feedback!

