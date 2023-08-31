1.1.5 release: shelter types

1.1.5 PATCH NOTES
New features:
- Introduced shelter types. There are four shelter types available, each with different actions:
Military bunker: allows claiming extra upgrade parts, searching yields more grenades,
Medical bunker: allows full healing with no medical supplies cost, searching yields more medical supplies/stimpaks,
Greenhouse bunker: allows party-wide Dread reduction and extra bonuses,
Warehouse/storage bunker: similar to the pre-update bunkers.
- Introduced dynamic shelter props that can appear in any shelter type:
Chess set: grants defense bonus and dread reduction,
Distillery: grants poison immunity and dread reduction,
Oil can: increases bot’s movement range,
Stove: increases bonuses from eating food supplies.
Introduced two new shelter actions (boosting the energy cell, power stimulant injection)
Introduced new map layouts.
Bugfixes:
- Characters who were rescued during a mission now can bleed out during such a mission.
- Gunter’s Penetrating Shot action now is unavailable if his weapon is overheated.
As usual, I am waiting for your feedback!
