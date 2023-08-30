 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 30 August 2023

1.11 hotfix 4 (Grenade disabled temporarily)

Share · View all patches · Build 12067885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was an issue with grenades that allowed players to throw grenades if they only had just 1 infinitely. Because of this, we have temporarily disabled the equipment of grenades.

