There was an issue with grenades that allowed players to throw grenades if they only had just 1 infinitely. Because of this, we have temporarily disabled the equipment of grenades.
Longvinter update for 30 August 2023
1.11 hotfix 4 (Grenade disabled temporarily)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
- Loading history…
Experimental depot Depot 1635452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update