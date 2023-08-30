Patch Note v.085 Turn Mechanic Change

Change List:
- Turn Mechanic Change: Now all allies will reset their block and buffs on "Your Turn", and on "Enemy's Turn" your allies will all process their end turn effects at the same time. Made the same adjustments to enemies as well.
- Due to those changes, "Turn Progress" of your units will no longer be allowed to change, thus making "Slow", "Cold", "Jolt", "Chill", "Jump Start" obsolete, and they will be removed from the game. "Cold Snap" and "Jump Start" augments will be removed as a result. (They will still be in your inventory if you still have them, but they won't do anything if you use them).
- Bosses now has a chance to drop special runes.
- Increased "Guard" rune's block, now it is better than "Defense".
- Followers will now show their actual card icon in their tooltip, instead of just rarity.
Thanks for the feedback!
Changed files in this update