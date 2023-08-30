Update #14 - Steam Strategy Fest

Hi there

I've made some fixes and improvements based on community feedback.

[Quality of Life] New feature - Long Range Movement

This is a mode that makes it more convenient to move survivors across large distances. You can activate this mode by holding the 'Control' key and left clicking on a distant tile.

The survivor will move towards this tile every turn.

[Quality of Life] The following elements now scale with modified game speed: The camera zoom-out motion that happens when fitting multiple subjects in the frame. Animations for the void ship disappearing/appearing.

[Game] New feature - Survivor Recruitment

You are now able to recruit new survivors in game. Do this by discovering and approaching the survivor recruitment board, found somewhere in the map.

Survivors take different amounts of turns to be recruited, and some will require scrap or meds.

The recruitment board refreshes every few days.

The board will only appear in new save games.

[Balance] Reduced the number of starting survivors from 6 to 4.

Thanks ːsteamthumbsupː

Ryan