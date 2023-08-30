Fixed bugs:
- Fixed the unhandled "variable = global" error
- Fixed the turtle input field shenanigans (Ctrl+Z not implemented yet, though)
- Fixed the steps being heard even when stationary
Intended behaviours:
- New turtle tiles are intended to be undocumented. Will implement a clearer indication of that in-game.
- The person who pressed "~" on their keyboard - this opens the debug console. Press ~ again to close it.
- If the job description is "Compiler Errors", you'll also need to check whether it does its job or not. Since the program can't compile, due to errors, it can't know if the job would be done or not, had you fixed the error.
Thanks everyone!
Changed files in this update